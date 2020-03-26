LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at approximately 5 p.m. ET. You can stream live right here.

U.S. deaths from the pandemic topped 1,000, with the number of people around the world who have coronavirus reaching 500,000, with over 68,000 cases confirmed in the United States.

The Senate unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package aimed at giving aid to businesses, workers and health care systems. It now goes to the House, where it is expected to get final approval on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 3/26"

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear - Morning Update for March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear - Morning Update for March 26, 2020"

Homeschool Help: What is a flash flood?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: What is a flash flood?"

Ms. Duncan's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Duncan's Kindergarten Class"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.