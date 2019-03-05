President Trump Plans to Visit Alabama Tornado Damage

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Washington, D.C. - (WRBL) - President Donald Trump plans to visit East Alabama later this week to survey the tornado damage.

Trump's visit is scheduled for Friday, but there are no additional details. The president announced it in the Roosevelt Room at the White House earlier this afternoon.

The president's announcement of the Alabama trip came as he was signing an executive order on a “national roadmap to empower veterans and end veteran suicide.”

On Monday, Trump tweeted his support for Alabama tornado victims.

"FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes," the president tweeted. "@GovernorKayIvey, one of the best in our Country, has been so informed. She is working closely with FEMA (and me!)"