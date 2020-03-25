LIVE NOW /
Pres. Trump approves DeSantis’ request to declare Florida a disaster area

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump declared Wednesday afternoon that a major disaster exists in Florida, allowing the state to now receive federal aid assistance.

The president has ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic starting from Jan. 20.

DeSantis initially asked the president for help on Monday saying the coronavirus outbreak is having a “drastic effect” on the state’s economy and medical providers.

His letter to Trump said Florida’s hospitals and first responders are facing challenges rarely experienced.

While this is no hurricane, DeSantis wrote that the state has already spent $208 million and its medical system is already burdened with limited testing showing more than 1,600 people infected and 22 deaths.

