PREPARE NOW: Officials Warn Hurricane Season Starts June 1

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. - It's hard to believe but, another hurricane season is already here. Starting June 1, hurricane season kicks off.

"It's all about life safety. It's all about saving peoples lives," said Jeff Goldberg, Walton County Emergency Management Director.

In light of Hurricane Michael, the Walton County Emergency management team is going the extra mile to make sure our area is prepared for what's to come.

"What we try to do just prior to hurricane season, is get together with our lodging partners and the folks that are in the tourism industry," shared Goldberg. "To talk about what we expect and answer any questions that they may have."

This is just the first of many more town hall meetings but, starting with the property managers, the ambassadors and the liaisons is key.

"When they have an understanding of what we do, why we do it and how we do it, they can help articulate that to the tourists that come in as well," said Goldberg.

One bed tax collector told us she has a specific reason why she attends these meetings.

"...because we forget! We forget. You know it's been ten plus years since we've had a hurricane and then you know ten miles east of us we had one. So we forget how important it is to be prepared. We forget how important it is to evacuate," said Jennifer Frost, Resort Quest by Windom, Executive General Manager.

With hurricane season less than two weeks away, now is the time to restock your disaster kits, create new plans, find your evacuation zones and be prepared.

"We have employees throughout all of the counties here and so we know how it affected us this year, or last year and I think we all realize that we need to be a little more prepared," shared Frost.

"Probably one of the most important things is to listen to what we ask them to do. When we say evacuate please evacuate," stressed Goldberg.

The next meeting will be for faith-based organizations at the main bunker in DeFuniak on Thursday.

