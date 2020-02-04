Preparations begin for Presidential Preference Primary Election.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Preparations are beginning for the Presidential Preference Primary Election.

Vote by Mail ballots are being sent out this week for the March 17th election date. Benefits of voting by mail include the leisure of being able to vote from your home and avoiding lines at the poll.

In order to be eligible to vote in this primary election, you must be registered in the Republican or Democratic party.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, urges residents to vote in this election, through Vote by Mail ballots or in-person voting.

“It’s just the earliest process at the convenience of getting your ballot,” Andersen said. “Some people use Vote by Mail others will use our super voting sites that will be opening up here in Bay County.”

If you need to change your registered party, visit bayvotes.org or visit the Supervisor of Elections office by February 18th.

