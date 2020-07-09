Precautionary boil water notice rescinded

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —The Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued on Monday, July 6, for residents of Carillon Beach and Pinnacle Port Condominium has been rescinded.

The rescind follows the completion of an emergency repair of a water main damaged by a communications system installation contractor and satisfactory results of the Bacteriological Survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

For any further questions please the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at

(850)233-5100 ext. 2420 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday or after hours

and weekends at (850)233-5050.