Pre-Registration for DSNAP Program begins at Bay High School

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - 5 sites throughout the Panhandle have been opened for the department of children and families emergency food assistance program, also known as DSNAP.

DSNAP stands for disaster supplemental nutrition assistance program. It's a federal program that's designed to help low-income households with food loss or damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

One location opened Wednesday morning in Bay County at Bay High school. The Bay High location will be running from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. everyday this week until Sunday. Officials said staff from all over the region are here to help.

"This has been a huge undertaking. We have been able to set up this event and keep it going in a very short window of time but we couldn't have done it without the partnership of our local communities and our local stakeholders," said DCF Interim Secretary, Rebecca Kapusta.

Individuals who are eligible are encouraged to pre-register online or in person at Bay high school. To see if you're eligible for the DSNAP program, you can check out this link.

