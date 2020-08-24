PPE equipment donated to Bay and Gulf County child care centers

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida has been busy filling boxes with personal protection equipment and supplies.

Child care centers are already benefiting from PPE donations from the ELC of Northwest Florida and putting them to good use.

“Paper towels, bleach, spray cleaners, masks,” said Suzan Gage the executive director of the Early Learning Coalition.

Is just some of the personal protective equipment the ELC is giving away to child care centers.

“To be able to make sure their environments are clean and safe, and just a good place for the children to be,” said Gage.

“This will help us out tremendously,” said Sylvia Small the Child care director at Woodlawn Child Development Center.

Small said having these supplies is critical to keep both staff and children safe.

“I thank the coalition for doing this, the ELC, for doing this,” said Small. “The amazing outreach to the community.”

The ELC could not do this on their own. The St. Joe Foundation generously donated to help pay for the supplies.

“We recognize this is such an increased financial burden on the childcare providers,” said Gage.

Although, the donations did not cover every child care center within Bay and Gulf Counties

“We were able to put together 66 kits,” said Gage.

The ELC said they would love to help more child care centers.

“We absolutely would love more donations to help us,” said Gage.

If other daycares within the Bay or Gulf county areas are needing extra PPE equipment, they can reach out to the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida to set up an appointment.