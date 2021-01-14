Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total to around $1.3 billion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve ever dreamt of being a millionaire, it could be your lucky week.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots now total around $1.3 billion.

After Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, no winners have been found; the jackpot increased to $640 million. The Mega Millions jackpot was still $750 million as of Thursday.

Residents and visitors in Panama City could be seen purchasing their tickets on Wednesday night, in the hopes of winning big.

“I usually don’t buy them but my wife called and said hey, pick some tickets up,” said one lottery player at Dodge’s Fried Chicken.

When asked what they would do if they won, the top answer wasn’t a new car, mansion or yacht; the number one response was to help others, whether it be the homeless or family.

“I hope that whoever wins that jackpot enjoys their life and takes care of others,” said another lottery player on Wednesday. “Share the wealth, pass it on.”

With no winners having been reported as of Thursday, they’ll still have a chance to win as the Mega Millions drawing is on Friday and the next Powerball drawing is on Saturday.