Power Up Energy Expo brings eco-friendly technology to Tyndall Air Force Base

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base is a critical aspect to Bay County’s economy, but as they rebuild they are looking to create the mold for future bases as they become more energy efficient. Their goal is to become the base of the future.



The 10th annual Power Up Energy Expo in Panama City Beach had over 300 different representatives from multiple different companies to talk with Tyndall Air Force Base about their own energy-efficient companies.



“I think we had a really big trial with Hurricane Michael being put in front of us, and if Panama City and this community is going to be rebuilt were going to have to be smart,” said Sesco Company Project Administrator, Alan Gray.



Gulf Coast Energy Network Executive Director, Dave Robau, says each company offered their different services to help contribute to rebuilding Tyndall.



“To really help create Tyndall 2.0. We all know that the base that we had is not the base that we want, so now it’s just a matter of how can we put the right tools together to get the base of the future,” said Robau.



Companies ranging from technical to lighting want to back Tyndall’s effort to become more eco-friendly.



“Were trying to support the effort to rebuild Tyndall. The fact that they’re trying to build sustainability and resilience is great,” said Diversified Company Account Executive, Stan Padghett.



The expo is also a great opportunity to bring different energy efficient companies to work in unison.



“I think that we’re going to find that we have solutions that we didn’t know about, and relationships are built today that we didn’t have before that will take us into the future with the new spaces we’re building and certainly with Tyndall Air Force Base,” said Gray.



Advancements in technology are something that’s been around for a while but will be new to Tyndall.



“There is so much out there in terms of technology that’s going to basically save us money, technology and basically the planet,” said Gray.



The expo will last until Thursday, November 14th until around noon.