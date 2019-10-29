Power poles being storm hardened by Gulf Power

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Some Panama City residents will be seeing road closures starting this week as a result of power pole replacements. 

The project is a part of Gulf Power’s continued progress in making the poles stronger in the event of storms. 

Around thirty wooden power poles are being replaced with concrete poles in Panama City and in the Parker – Callaway area. 

This will be going on for the next couple of weeks. Gulf Power representatives say these changes will make the energy grid more reliable in the wake of disasters.

“We have noticed especially after Hurricane Michael that the areas that we had storm-hardened had less damage than the areas that we hadn’t storm-hardened yet,” said Gordon Paulus, a spokesperson for Gulf Power. “So it does make a difference.”

The work will be going on along Redwood Avenue in Panama City and along North Comet Avenue in Callaway and Parker on Monday through Thursday each week. 

This work will begin roughly at 7 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m.. Gulf Power representatives said they are working to minimize road closures as much as possible. 

