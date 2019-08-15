Power outage leaves some Parker residents without electricity

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The heat index in Bay County this week is in the upper 90’s, and one RV park in Parker went the majority of the day Thursday without electricity.

Gulf Oaks RV Park in Parker unexpectedly lost power Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m. and did not have electricity for most of the day. There were about 130 residents affected by this outage.

Residents say this comes after the recent death of their landlord.

In a statement just released by gulf power, they say this is a unique situation and they are restoring power as they attempt to resolve it.

