Pothole relief on the way for Panama City residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners are prepared to make some substantial repairs on some of the city’s damaged roads.

They are scheduled to consider a funding plan to repair dozens of potholes.

At Monday’s Panama City commission meeting, commissioners considered a $545,000 contract for pothole repairs.

“We’ve got some long-term solutions for that, of course, the State Revolving Fund 113-million dollars, 20 percent of that is forgivable at the end of the project period,” said Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones. “Those are going to go to water and wastewater repairs to include resurfacing roadways so we will see a lot of the underlying causes of these potholes corrected as well.”

Jones said the funding for pothole repairs doesn’t stop there.

“As part of tonight’s budget, we are doubling our asphalt crew,” Jones said. “Currently, there are three people on that asphalt crew excluding the superintendent. We are doubling that staffing level which will allow us to get after potholes on a daily basis more efficiently and to patch those utility cuts and the repairs and the sinkholes that you see on the roads.”

North Gray Avenue in Millville has a few large potholes on it, one quite deep.

Eric Spikes is a resident of Millville whose life is being directly impacted by the potholes.

“I can’t even back out of my driveway,” Spikes said. “I called the city three times. On the third call they finally sent someone out, code enforcement did. They cut a hole in the road, filled it with dolomite, and left. I haven’t seen them since a month ago and the road is continuing to cave in more and more.”

Jones said areas like Millville, Glenwood, and the Cove have the oldest infrastructure and will be addressed as soon as the funds become available.