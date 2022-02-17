BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s a group of people who want to make the Bonifay city clerk job an elected position.

They’ve turned in a petition to get the issue on the ballot, but Bonifay’s city attorney said the petition is illegal.

According to the Bonifay City Charter, in order to sign a city petition, you must be a resident of the city.

The Bonifay City Attorney said Maria Gomez, circulator, and signee of the petition, is not.

“The question was raised as to whether or not the voters who signed the petition were aware that Ms. Gomez was not a city resident at the time this petition was circulated and whether those individuals would have still signed the petition had they known that the circulated was not actually a city resident,” Bonifay City Attorney Michelle Blankenship Jordan said.

Jordan said this is potential voter fraud and invalidates the petition.

The petition aimed to place a referendum on the ballot asking citizens if they want the city clerk to be an elected position.

Even though Gomez garnered the necessary signatures, the city voted to pause the petition.

Gomez told News 13 she and other signees want the city clerk to be an elected position, and in the end, just want the charter followed.

Jordan said the issue can still be presented if a citizen decides to start fresh.

“The citizens are not without remedy. They are free to circulate another petition, to generate that interest again. They are free to come to a city council meeting and ask the city council to put the issue on the ballot for a vote so there’s still absolutely a remedy available,” Jordan said.

The Florida Department of State is determining whether or not the petition breaks rules. If so, it will be turned over to the state attorney’s office for prosecution.

The city clerk could not be reached for comment.