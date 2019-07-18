Potential scam through Facebook using Lynn Haven mayor’s name

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson tells News 13 she’s concerned about a potential scam using her name on Facebook.

Anderson said Thursday morning someone has set up a Facebook Messenger account using her name, and is sending her Facebook friends links to buy gift cards from Amazon with the premise the cards will be used for Hurricane Michael relief.

The messages and links are a scam, Anderson has said. She has also contacted the Lynn Haven Police Department, which has begun investigating the scam.

These messages are being sent following fundraising and grants Anderson has collected as part of hurricane relief for families in need, and may appear to be legitimate because of the program.

Anderson warned people who receive the messages or links not to respond.

News 13 will keep you updated on the progress of the investigation.