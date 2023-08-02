PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Potbelly Sandwich Works has announced that they are bringing two restaurants to the Panhandle.

The company says it has a deal with father-son duo Daniel and Zachary Incaudo of Incaudo Inc. to open two shops in Bay and Walton counties.

“The brand also announced today that it has nearly 50 locations in various stages of development throughout the state of Florida,” the company said in a news release. “Over the past year, the brand has finalized multi-unit agreements with five franchise groups to develop 46 shops in six critical regions: Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Broward County, Gainesville, and Panama City.”

The chain boasts sandwiches like The Wreck, which includes turkey, ham, roast beef, swiss cheese and salami, a meatball sub, chicken, pizza, chicken salad, and two basic favorites, a grilled cheese, and a PB&J.

“We are eager to be part of the Potbelly family and share in the passion for creating an inviting neighborhood vibe with the best sandwiches in town,” said Daniel Incaudo. “Both Zac and I are longtime fans of Potbelly. The brand has an undeniable reputation for great food, a proven business model, and extensive support for its franchisees. We’re thrilled to add even more shops to the Potbelly pipeline in Florida and anticipate a warm welcome from our community.”

Officials did not announce where the shops will be open or when customers can try their first bite.