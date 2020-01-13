Post Office employee sentenced to 25 months for stealing mail, bank fraud

A former U.S. Postal Service employee was sentenced last week to serve 25 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing and using debit cards and checks from postal customers, as well as cash from Post Offices.

Elizabeth Shante Brown, 29, of Panama City, Florida, plead guilty to charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and theft of United States mail.

While working for the Postal Service at locations in Okaloosa, Walton, and Holmes counties in Florida, Brown stole postal customers’ individual and business bank checks and debit cards from the mail between March 1 and May 31, 2017, according to federal prosecutors. She used the stolen debit cards to purchase or attempt to purchase items of value and used the stolen checks to obtain or attempt to obtain cash.

Brown was arrested after she attempted to cash one of the stolen checks at a bank in Panama City. As part of her sentence, Brown was ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

“Public servants have an obligation to treat the public with respect and integrity, but this defendant tried to use her position of public trust for personal enrichment without regard to how it would hurt her innocent victims,” U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said. “This kind of flagrant violation of that trust will not be tolerated, and the result will be prison time for someone who thought she could get away with it.”