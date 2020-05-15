Possum Festival to be held online

Breaking News
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Wausau met last night to decide the fate of Possum Festival, an event that has arguably put them on the map.

Due to the pandemic, the Wausau Volunteer Fire Department announced they did not want to move forward with the traditional festival.

At last nights city council meeting, the city decided to instead hold a modified version of the event.
According to the Goulding Agency, as it stands, the festival will take place online.

With the primary election just around the corner, they do not want to forgo the festival completely as candidates are known for taking part in the event.

The Goulding Agency says they plan to release more information soon.

