Possible tornado damage in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado touched down in the area of Bellini Rd in DeFuniak Springs, damaging several homes in the area, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“A tornado touched down and just hopped across the road,” WCSO Lt. Johnny Jordan, said. “It pulled some of the roof off one mobile home. Pulled the roof off of another mobile home and split another unoccupied mobile home in half.”

Fortunately, Jordan said the damage is not enough to displace those affected from their homes and that Walton County Emergency Management was on scene to assist.

“Emergency management brought tarps and they are helping the fire department put tarps on the roofs with the damage to keep people’s belongings dry,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the roads are back open after being closed earlier due to tree limbs and debris, but that has since been cleared off.

But he said it’s best to stay home as more severe weather still looms.

“Stay home, stay off the streets if you possibly can, and just keep close to your phone and listen for the alerts of bad weather coming and then shelter in the safest place in your home if you get those alerts,” Jordan said.

Fortunately, no one was injured.