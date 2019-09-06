Possible pay raise for Jackson County employees

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Jackson County employees may receive a pay raise this fiscal year. The County Administrator proposed a plan at Wednesday’s commission meeting that would give all county employees a 2% salary increase.



The county says the proposed raise addresses changes in cost of living. They say it also recognizes hard work.



The proposal also includes a longevity plan to be implemented over a three year period, pending funding availability. Employees will continuously receive raises after reaching yearly milestones. Pay raises will be awarded for 3-5 years of service, 6+ years of service, 15+ years of service, and so on.



The raise would impact 375 employees–and county officials say it’s extremely important to recognize them after the year the community had.



“They’re the foundation of everything that we do, so I think this will boost morale and I think it will let them know that we’re acknowledging them, that we acknowledge the hard work that they do especially in the wake of such a natural disaster and the work that we have to continue to do to make this county better, said Karlyn Tidwell, Deputy County Administrator-Operations, Budget and Community Service.



Tidwell says the raise will help the county move forward and progress.



“The work that’s being done that moves this county forward is done by our employees so it’s important to acknowledge that as much as possible. Sometimes funding is an issue and sometimes it’s not available but for the employees, that acknowledgement is gonna be really great and it’s gonna motivate them to do the best job they can,” Tidwell said.



The county will hold a public hearing Monday to get the public’s input. If approved, the salary increase will go into effect October 1, 2019.