Possible debris removal assistance coming to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents in Jackson County may get a little help when it comes to removing left-over debris from Hurricane Michael.



The County announced that they’re accepting applications for the Private Property Debris Removal program through FEMA.



“We submitted for this program months ago and just have not received approval from the state to proceed so our hope is if we can collect the applications and show the need for it, we will get approval,” said Willane Daniels, County Administrator for Jackson County.



The PPDR helps homeowners remove hazardous debris from their property.



“This is essentially life safety issues, removing trees off of homes, you know in some cases if it’s a lot of brush around the house it could be deemed possibly a fire hazard,” Daniels said.



The County has no say in what properties receive assistance, but they believe the program could greatly speed up the recovery process for residents and the county as a whole.



“It helps put them in a more financially stable position to address the long term goal of rebuilding or repairing their home without having to use those funds to do the debris side of things,” Daniels said.



The County has arranged to accept applications through Thompson Consulting firm.



“They can go to Citizens Lodge on Caverns Road in Marianna on Tuesdays through Thursday’s from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. so this will be going on from September 17th through October 24th,” Daniels said.



Homeowners wishing to apply for this program must submit the following information, in person, to the Thompson representative, during the dates and times listed above:

Mortgage/Lien Holder Information Drivers License Insurance Policy Information Hurricane Michael Insurance Claims Statement

Application for this FEMA program does not in any way guarantee that the homeowner will be approved for the service. The County is still waiting on final approval for PPDR from the state. Once that approval is granted, the application packets submitted to Thompson will be forwarded to FEMA for review.