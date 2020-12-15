Positivity rate slightly rises in Bay County, White House calls on state to take stricter measures

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–In Bay County, the percentage of positive Coronavirus cases slightly increased to 11.92% this week ahead of the Christmas holidays. The county has reported 558 new cases of the coronavirus as the county total sits just under 10,000. With many Florida counties including Bay County being listed as red zones, the White House Coronavirus Task Force is recommending the state take stricter measures.

“I think were starting to see a little bit of a spike thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday and with Christmas coming up we hope that everyone realizes what happens, we get spikes,” said Robert Carroll, the Chairman for the Bay County Board of County Commissioners.

In the report, the task force calls upon the state and local governments to enforce stronger mitigation policies including mandatory masks. But the Governor has said in news conferences that it is off the table.

“The Governor would have to make some kind of issue first, or some kind of order, we’re here to support the Governor and his decisions again,” said Carroll when asked if residents could expect any type of mask mandate in the near future.

While the county cant pre-empt the Governor and mandate masks, Carroll says they can encourage people to take precautions on their own.

“We have never put in a mask mandate, that’s not something that’s come before us but at every meeting we continue to push out the message ‘wear your mask, do your part’,” Carroll said.

Although cases are rising, leaders say it’s due in part to a rise in testing which the county believes is top priority to ensure the safety of residents.

“We’re testing anywhere from 5-700 people per day, were fortunate that we still have that testing and are allowing people to have the opportunity to find out if they have it or not,” Carroll said.

The White House says aggressive testing must be enforced along with significant behavior changes to curb the spread. The report can be viewed at the following link: https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20423404-florida_12_06_2020