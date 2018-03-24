Portuguese Man O’ War Jellyfish Cause Marine Advisory in Panama City Beach

Purple flags fly in Panama City Beach Friday indicating a marine advisory. This time, it’s because of jellyfish.

Between cool temperatures, rough surf, and now a marine advisory, this week has not been ideal for spring breakers.

“We headed South and it kept getting warmer and warmer,” said spring breaker Joe Estlie.

Joe Estlie and his friends drove all the way from Minnesota to escape the cold. But for many spring breakers this week’s weather wasn’t what they expected.

“Way more windy we thought, we would like to get in the water more than we did,” said Estlie.

The rough surf closed the beaches this week for swimmers but also brought in an unwelcome guest.

“Man O’ War are pretty painful on the jellyfish scale you could say!” said Beach and Surf Patrol Allison Marshall.

Jellyfish stings can cause painful welts and redness that usually goes away within 24 hours. Those with jellyfish allergies could experience a hard time breathing and need medical attention.

“We were tossing one back and forth and I wouldn’t recommend that now,” said Estlie.

But if you do get stung there’s a few tricks.

“Vinegar, meat tenderizer, flush it with warm water,” said Marshall.

With Friday’s sunshine most beach goers are just happy the beach is open.

Beach patrol said marine advisories can last a few days up to a few weeks but they continue to monitor the conditions every day. As a reminder, even though a jellyfish may appear dead, the broken up tentacles still can sting. Walton County beaches have also experience purple flags for more than a week which can be common in the springtime and after storms.