Portion of CR 388 to be resurfaced

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nearly 6-mile stretch of County Road 388 is set to undergo resurfacing, after Bay County Commissioners voted to approve the contract bid with C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting. 

The CR 388 phase two resurfacing project will go from Highway 2301, to just shy of Highway 231.

Officials don’t expect any major traffic changes for motorists during the construction, which has not yet been scheduled. 

The $1.4 million project has been fully funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“We’re very fortunate that DOT is helping us out with that and funding that for us,” said Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier. “That’s been a project that’s been a long time coming.”

Dozier said they don’t know the timeline for the project yet, adding that it has to go through several different stages before beginning construction.

