Portion of Choctawhatchee Bay harvest area temporarily closed

(WMBB)– The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the Choctawhatchee Bay-Central Section shellfish harvest area. The closure will take effect at sunset on Saturday evening.

This will prevent the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.

The closure is based on a change in conditions specifically required under the management plan. Water samples will continue to be collected and analyzed for the area until the sample results conform to the management plan.