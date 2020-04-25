Portion of Choctawhatchee Bay harvest area temporarily closed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OYSTERREEFS_1517610253094.jpg

(WMBB)– The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the Choctawhatchee Bay-Central Section shellfish harvest area. The closure will take effect at sunset on Saturday evening.

This will prevent the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.

The closure is based on a change in conditions specifically required under the management plan. Water samples will continue to be collected and analyzed for the area until the sample results conform to the management plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis wants to identify Chinese money in Florida amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis wants to identify Chinese money in Florida amid coronavirus pandemic"

Bay County residents react to beaches reopening partially

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County residents react to beaches reopening partially"

Harrison Avenue business owners/ employees watch possible tornado roll by

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harrison Avenue business owners/ employees watch possible tornado roll by"

Tree falls on Panama City home due to storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on Panama City home due to storm"

Door to Door LLC. volunteers to clean debris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Door to Door LLC. volunteers to clean debris"

CAC impact by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAC impact by COVID-19"
More Local News