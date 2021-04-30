Porter Park getting fresh sand

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Porter Park in Lynn Haven is getting some new upgrades. Crews were out Friday morning laying down new sand and giving the beach a makeover.

The parks department will be regrading and spreading the sand a couple of hours per day over the next week or two. Their goal is to improve the beach portion of the park while being mindful of visitors.

This is just one of the many upgrades Porter Park has gotten this year. A few months back, the park got new chairs and pergolas.

“You know it feels good to finally see some progress. I mean it’s taken a while and we’re starting to see the train move and we’re pulling out of the station so yeah we’re excited about it. And we hope the community is gonna be excited about it as well,” said Ty Farris, Lynn Haven’s Parks & Rec Director regarding all the upgrades coming to Lynn Haven parks.

