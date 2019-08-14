Portable fire rescue stations coming to Southport and Hiland Park

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At last Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners awarded a contract to Panhandle Power Solutions LLC for two portable fire rescue stations.

But, what is a portable fire rescue station?

“It’s basically a fire station in a box for a lack of better words,” said Bay County emergency services chief Mark Bowen.

These two stations will replace the old fire station sites in Southport and Hiland Park that were destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

“They are rated for category five winds, so they are very robust stations,” Bowen said. “They have everything that a normal fire station would have and all the amenities that a firefighter would find in a normal station.”

Being portable gives the county flexibility, as they hope to relocate their permanent station sites.

“These will serve our immediate need,” Bowen said. “Now through probably two to three years from now until we get the permanent stations built where we want them in Southport and Hiland Park.”

They are investments that will continue to help Bay County.

“We will be able to move these to other areas of the county, so that we can hopefully, positively impact people’s insurance premiums and bring those down,” Bowen said.

These portable stations are set to be up and running by December of 2019.