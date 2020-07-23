Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Port St. Joe to require mask-wearing within city limits

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Port St. Joe, masks will soon be a requirement, after city leaders adopted an emergency declaration on Tuesday afternoon.

The mandate is in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Gulf County.

“Once it became community spread, it was time to take action,” said Port St. Joe City Commissioner, David Ashbook, on Wednesday.  “By passing this ordinance, even if 90 percent of the people follow it, we’re going to be 90 percent safer here.”

Ashbrook said that while the response from the community has been “surprisingly positive,” a couple weeks ago it was a different story. He said residents were split evenly on the issue.

Port St. Joe resident Renee Carroll owns Bay Breeze Antiques in downtown PSJ. She said when she first began requiring masks to enter her store, it was not taken to well by everyone.

“My door was kicked, I’ve had a few things of my product knocked over because they were upset that I was [mandating] masks,” she said.

Now, she said she is happy to see that masks will be required within the entire city.

“I want to stay safe,” she said. “I think it’s crazy that people have not beforehand been wearing masks.”

Starting Monday, July 27th, masks will be a requirement within Port St. Joe city limits. Anyone over the age of six will need to wear a mask if they’re unable to social-distance in public spaces or inside businesses.

Ashbrook said most residents are satisfied with the decision.

“What I’m seeing on social media is about 95% positivity that they’re happy, and this is a favorable action that we took,” he said.

PSJ Mayor Rex Buzzett said that although the declaration currently does not have enforcement guidelines, he believes residents and businesses will follow the rules.

“I encourage everyone to cooperate, be socially-responsible and help us slow this thing down,” Buzzett said.

Several locals and leaders said the same thing.

“We can’t risk even one life,” said Ashbrook.

“If it protects one person, I think it’s worth it,” said Jaynie Nesmith, a local.

Carroll said from here on out, the rule is simple. 

“No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service,” she said.

