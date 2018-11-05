Port St. Joe Residents Look to Pick Up the Pieces

Port St. Joe, Fla. - In Port St. Joe, a lot of homes are completely destroyed. Inspectors have placed stickers on homes so they can alert residents if their home is no longer safe to live in. One couple evacuated Hurricane Michael and came home to find only to find theirs was completely destroyed. The turner's dream has always been to live by the beach.

"We enjoy the beach, that was the reason we came here," said Jerry Turner, Port St. Joe resident.

They've been part of the Port St. Joe community for years. They said their home was in a convenient location close to where Jerry worked. Living close to the beach, a hurricane was always a possibility.

"I figured if you live close to the water once in a while you may loose it and this time we did," said Turner.

The turners evacuated ahead of Hurricane Michael. When they returned they found personal items scattered along the driveway.

"It was very devastating to see everything you've worked for destroyed," said Joey Turner, Port St. Joe Resident.

Rebuilding and returning to normal will take a lot of work.

"We lost a lot of stuff but we didn't have to make any funeral arrangements so we come out good," said Turner.

They hope to rebuild either in Port St. Joe or somewhere new. Although they may not stay, they have hope for the community.

"Everybody should help everybody and be good friends and do what god wants them to do," said Turner.

They've lost a lot, but not each other.



