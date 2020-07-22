Port St. Joe mandates masks inside the city

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe City Commission is now mandated masks for residents and visitors when they are inside business or in other places where social distancing is not possible.

The emergency order was adopted Tuesday and applies to everyone over the age of 6 who is in a public space within the city limits of Port St. Joe.

The order also states that every operator, employee, customer, or patron of a business inside the city limits is required to wear a mask unless they can engage in social distancing.

The order also applies to city owned buildings. The rule begins on July 27.

According to the Florida Department of Health dashboard Gulf County has 205 cases of COVID-19.