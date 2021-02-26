Port St. Joe man sentenced to 25 years in child porn case

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. — A Port. St. Joe man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted for producing and possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.

“Child pornography is a vile act that can ruin the lives of its innocent victims, and we will do everything possible to put an end to it by investigating and prosecuting the depraved individuals who prey on children in this way,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “The exceptional work of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners has ensured that this individual will not be able to exploit young innocents again.”

Clark Downs, 72, was convicted by a federal jury in Pensacola last November. Jurors found Downs guilty of one count each of producing child pornography and possessing child pornography. The evidence showed that in November 2014, Downs intentionally coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

In April 2018, he was found to be in possession of material containing child pornography.

“We are proud of the successful conclusion of this case,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison. “I hope this sentencing sends a strong message to those who choose to exploit the young and innocent.”

Downs’ prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.