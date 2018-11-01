Port St. Joe First Baptist Church Supports Community Members After Hurricane Michael

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. - The First Baptist Church in Port St. Joe is giving out around 200 meals a day for lunch and dinner. Despite the church receiving a lot of damage from Hurricane Michael, they continue to help those in the community.

Melissa Watson spent Wednesday afternoon giving out food in her hometown. She may not have rode out the storm, but her loved ones did.

"My parents who are in their 70's were in their closet here on garrison avenue," said Watson.

She was unable to contact her parents for a few days following Hurricane Michael. Soon she found out her family was okay.

"Not everyone had that luxury, other people couldn't get any signal at all," said Watson.

Watson turned to social media to create port st joe strong so others could post questions about loved ones. Helping from a far and now in person at First Baptist Church.

"This is the church where my parents married June 10th of 1967," said Watson.

For many others the church holds a lot of memories.

"I was baptized in this church I was married in this church, my kids were baptized in this church," said Teedy Nobles, Port St. Joe Resident.

Nobles has lived in Port St. Joe his whole life. His home and some of his favorite places like this church are severely damaged. Nobles has been stopping by the church to grab a meal along with other residents.

"Neighbor helping neighbor, people that we don't even know helping each other," said Nobles.

Not losing faith that the community and the church will rebuild because they're Port St. Joe strong.

"The first thing I saw was the staple bent over and all I could think was bent but not broken it wasn't all the way off so to me that means bent not broken we can fix this," said Watson.