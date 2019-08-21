Port Saint Joe Marina to be completely rebuilt

PORT SAINT JOE, Fla (WMBB)– It’s been over ten months since Hurricane Michael destroyed the marina in Port Saint Joe, leaving it completely non-functional.



Today, the City Commission approved the Planned Unit Development proposal which addresses the plan for the marina’s future use. The newly approved P.U.D. will change zoning at the marina as well as infrastructure.



The Saint Joe Company will be responsible for the rebuild.



While everyone was in favor to move forward with a total restoration, minor changes were added to the P.U.D.



“They had in there that it was gonna be 1 parking space for every 15 boats…well that’s not gonna be enough parking. So we changed it to 1 parking space for every 5 boats,” said Rex Buzzett, Mayor of Port Saint Joe.



Commissioners say once the marina is finished, it will accommodate around 190 boats. The rebuild is contingent upon parking density being changed.