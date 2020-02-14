Port Panama City gives inside look at new East Terminal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It’s been years in the making, but Port Panama City’s East Terminal is finally ready for business in Springfield near the paper mill, and customers are impressed.

“We’ve got a state-of-the-art facility here in Panama City,” said Frank Ward, the Chief Operating Officer of “G2 Ocean, a shipping company which runs out of ports like Panama City.

He said the new facility is something special, as it was designed after some of the greatest ports in the world.

“There’s not another one in the Southeast like this,” said Ward.

It’s currently made up of a free-standing warehouse where trucks can load and unload shipments, a wide-loading apron, and water deep enough for larger vessels.

The port’s Executive Director, Wayne Stubbs, said the new terminal is going to be big for Panama City.

“We have the capacity to support more port-related industry over here,” said Stubbs. “Basically we are setting the table for growth for the port and for the economy in the region.”

The massive warehouse can fit six football fields; Stubbs said the large size puts Panama City back on the map when it comes to world-wide shipping ventures.

One of those will be happening in the near future, shipping goods to the other side of the world.

“It’ll be the first ship to load for the Far East from Panama City in over 20 years,” said Stubbs.

He said this is just the beginning; as the port continues to grow, he hopes the terminal will grow too as well as the jobs that come with it.

“The port is very committed to supporting industrial development in Bay County,” Stubbs said.

The terminal will welcome it’s first ship this week, on Friday morning.