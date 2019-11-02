Port Panama City discusses future plans

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosted their First Friday event Friday morning and featured Port Panama City.

Port Panama City suffered about 17 million dollars worth of damage from Hurricane Michael, but now all of that damage is repaired.

Executive Director of Port Panama City, Wayne Stubbs, talked about the port’s plans for long term economic development in Bay County.

They plan to use the port’s activity to bring in more jobs to the community. Their focus right now for the port is to make their facilities more resilient to future storms and also to bring in more business to the port.

Stubbs says they are excited to continue to add to our community.

“We want to grow the port so we can continue creating that kind of opportunity here in Bay County for other industries to come and to be permanent fixtures of our community,” Stubbs said.

Currently in Bay County, the port has over 6,000 workers and they hope to continue to grow that number.

