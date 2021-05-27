Port of Panama City recognizes outgoing executive director

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–On Thursday, the Port of Panama City recognized their outgoing Executive Director and welcomed in their new one. The board presented Wayne Stubbs with a plaque for his 20 years of service.

Stubbs has served as the Executive Director for the Port of Panama City since July 2001.

“It’s really a lot of emotion because I’ve been here for 20 years,” said Stubbs.

Throughout those 20 years, the port experienced both challenges and achievements.

“We had a fire, we had a hurricane. But those were times I think I was most proud of the port, how resilient everyone was, how everyone came together,” Stubbs said.

The board passed a resolution recognizing Stubbs’ dedication to the port at Thursday’s special meeting. He says it’s been an honor to serve.

“I’ve had an opportunity to be a part of the community and see the port grow and see the community grow. So it’s hard to step away from that but we’re not leaving town so we’re not really stepping away from it,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs’ successor, Alex King, has already been with the port for 10 years.

“It’s an honor to be here today. It’s an honor to be selected for this position for the port authority and it’s an honor to serve this port,” King said.

King says he’s thankful to have had Stubbs as a mentor. He says the port will continue to prioritize growth moving forward.

“With the foundation it has, there are more opportunities in Mexico and Central America. As you know we’re expanding our bulk handling capacity and the East Terminal,” King said.

King will take over for Stubbs beginning June 1st.