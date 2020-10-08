Population rebound in smaller cities that experienced losses following Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–After Hurricane Michael, many smaller cities on the east end of Bay County lost close to 20% of their population. Many residents moved because they either lost their homes or did not want to endure the lengthy rebuild.

In August of 2019, we reported that Callaway, Parker, and Springfield all lost roughly 17% of their populations after the storm.

“We’ve always gone on the assumption that we’ve probably seen a 20-25% decrease initially after the storm,” said Rich Musgrave, the Mayor for the City of Parker back in September of 2019.

Before Hurricane Michael, the City of Parker had around 2,050 utility customers. Then seemingly overnight, that number dropped by 400. Now, two years later, things are looking up.

“We did a tally just last week and were up to 1,953 so we’re within 100 of where we were before the storm,” said Musgrave on Thursday.

Up the road, the City of Callaway reported a similar experience. The city lost around 600 households after the storm, translating to about 2,500 residents.

“It looks like we’re down about still 300 so we’ve recovered about halfway from what we’ve lost from the storm in 2 years,” said Ed Cook, the City Manager for the City of Callaway.

In Springfield, Mayor Ralph Hammond says the damage at Tyndall Air Force base heavily impacted the population of all 3 cities as many of their residents work at the base.

“Tyndall is expecting by 2023 to be open fully so were expecting an increase next year and the year after,” said Hammond.

Before the storm, Hammond says around 9,600 people called Springfield home. Now, their population stands at 8,700. But he expects the city to surpass 10,000 within the next year.