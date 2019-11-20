Popular Thanksgiving foods can be dangerous to pets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It’s that time of year again as we gather around the table to share delicious Thanksgiving food with friends and family… and Fido.

According to veterinarians, giving the leftovers to our pets leads to a spike in hospital visits in the days that follow.

“A lot of times right after Thanksgiving, about the week after Thanksgiving, we see a lot of pets that come in due to a condition called ‘pancreatitis,’” said Dr. Abbi Dacosta, who runs Emerald Coast Mobile Vet Hospital.

Dr. Dacosta said the fatty foods we eat at Thanksgiving can lead to this condition, which may require emergency surgery to cure.

“The meat itself, the drippings, the gravy a lot of that is very difficult for them to digest,” she said.

This includes Thanksgiving turkey and ham, which is often cooked with fatty ingredients. The carcass bones can be just as harmful, as they splinter easily and can cause obstructions or even punctures.

Dr. Dacosta said those aren’t the only dinner table dangers.

“A lot of the toxic ones that we warn people about this time of year [are] grapes and raisins that you may put into fruit cakes or cookies,” she said. “With a lot of us becoming more health conscious these days a lot of people will use artificial sweeteners, specifically one called xylitol, that can actually cause liver failure in a lot of pets.”

She said when it comes to the puppy eyes, it’s safer to say no.

“For a lot of us, we consider our pets family, so including them at the table is one thing that we feel we want to do for them,” she said. “I would say, stay away from the table scraps because in the long run they may end up having some health conditions that can be pretty detrimental to them.”

According to Dr. Dacosta, dangerous foods for pets this Thanksgiving include:

Fatty foods, such as Thanksgiving turkey, ham, meat skins, drippings, gravy, etc. (can cause pancreatitis)

Grapes and raisins (can cause kidney failure)

Nuts (Macadamia nuts are toxic to pets, other types of nuts have high fat content)

Xylitol or other artificial sweeteners (can cause liver failure)

Chocolate

Brines (high in salt)

Corn cobs

She said some common holiday plant decorations can also be toxic to pets if ingested, such as lilies and amaryllis.