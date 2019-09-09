Popular restaurant in Mexico Beach to reopen in a new way

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sunday afternoon in post-hurricane Mexico Beach is quiet. Devastation still masks the sound of crickets and crashing waves, but underneath the silence, is a buzzing excitement.

“It just blows my mind that this little restaurant could churn out so much interest and support for us coming back,” said Michael Scoggins, a co-owner of Killer Seafood, one of Mexico Beach’s most popular local spots.

Co-owner Kim Halverson says that since the restaurant first opened, she hasn’t been able to tell what was more killer; the seafood or the crowds.

“I remember the first call that I got from Michael and Kevin after their first night of working and they were like, ‘what have we done,'” said Halverson. “It was busy.”

Fifteen years flew by, until October 10th, 2018, when Hurricane Michael made landfall.

“It was just mass destruction,” said Halverson. “Sirens going off, it sounded like a war-zone.”

“That first afternoon, it was just shocking,” said Kevin Crouse, another co-owner of Killer Seafood. “Really shocking.”

Like homes, pieces of the restaurant were discovered in far away places.

“We had a statue out front of the restaurant, we called him ‘Captain Killer,'” said Scoggins. “Like everything else, blown away. Well a few weeks after the storm, someone contacts me and says, ‘we found captain killer,’ and I say, ‘great, so where is he?’ Seven blocks that way, he washed up under a boat.”

Recovery has been a slow but steady process. Scoggins and Killer Seafood’s manager, Hal Summers, spent a month and a half after the storm with a charity kitchen cooking for first responders and others coming to the area to help.

They say that now, it’s time for Killer Seafood to come back to life.

“We’ve got a lot of encouragement from people to get back open,” said Halverson.

Encouragement in the form of donations, checks, offers to help build the restaurant, T-shirt orders, and more.

Killer Seafood took note, but they’re trying something a little different this time.

The restaurant will be reopening in the form of a new food trailer, which will be parked where the restaurant once stood off of US-98.

“I think we’re going to be killing it again, I just hope it doesn’t kill us,” said Halverson, with a laugh.

The owners of the dive say they will be dishing up ‘killer seafood’ once again, hopefully by the end of September.