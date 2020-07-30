Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Popular Pirates & Christmas events to be held virtually

News

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two major events planned for late 2020 will make their way to a virtual format in response to COVID-19.

Visit Panama City Beach’s Pirates of the High Seas Festival and Beach Home for the Holidays will be held online, said Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe, at Thursday’s TDC Meeting.

In years past, Visit PCB held the Pirates Fest in the fall and Beach Home for the Holidays in December, bringing in visitors to the area and inviting residents to the multi-day festivities.

Rowe cited coronavirus safety concerns, the expense of the events and needed time for planning all as reasons for the transfer to online only.

“We’re going to end up doing some really creative virtual activities, both for Beach Home For the Holidays and for the Pirates Festival, just to stay in touch with our visitors and our local residents,” Rowe said. “To say, ‘Hey we wish we could do this in person, but given the circumstances, we’re still going to have fun, we’re still going to dress up like a pirate but it’s all going to be at the privacy of your own home.'”

Event planners are still in the beginning stages of coordinating specific details about both events.

News 13 will continue to follow this story as the festival dates move closer.

