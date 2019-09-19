Popular 30a artist “tapped” for a unique collaboration with local brewery.

BLUE MOUNTAIN BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- A new product is on the shelves and it has people all over buzzing with excitement. Two local artisans are taking creativity to a new level and it has consumers attention from coast to coast.

Known for painting the vibrant colors of Destin/30a on canvas, Justin Gaffrey is coloring outside of the lines on his new project, putting his artwork on beer cans.

Calling their collaboration, “The art of making beer.”

“It’s an evolutionary process. I’ve always painted on canvas or these wood boards and I just felt like it was time to do something different and it’s exciting and fun,” shared Justin Gaffrey, Artist.

The veteran, owned and operated business, Props Craft Brewery is located right here in the Panhandle.

“We wanted to team up with someone who does something similar in the sense of that. We reached out to the local artist Justin Gaffrey because he is, you know, the most well-known guy around here. We all love his work so much,” said Tara Montegut, Props Craft Brewery.

Making sure to keep it local, the people at Props approached Gaffery with this unique idea and gave him free rein.

“I took one of my most iconic images which I am pretty comfortable painting with one of their more iconic beers and putting them together was, it was a pretty easy match,” said Gaffrey.

When you take a sip, you’ll get a refreshing taste of a clean to dry finish of an all-American, medium-bodied blonde ale with a balanced malt-hop combination.

“It totally changes the whole idea of drinking a beer I think. It’s something that you can look at the can and enjoy what you are looking at. Have a little bit of Florida history behind it,” described Montegut.

Next time you go to crack open a cold one, reach for something local.

And of course, drink responsibly.

If you want to taste the beer for yourself and see what the buzz is all about, head to the Justin Gaffery Gallery on September 28.

Gaffrey is hosting an open gallery night, where collectors can sip and see his new collections that will be unveiled that evening.