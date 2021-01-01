Poplar Springs School Principal and husband share their experience with COVID-19

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)–Last spring, the principal of Poplar Springs School went social media viral after lining the school’s driveway with photos of the graduating class of 2020 to celebrate their school year that was cut short. Several months later, she has a new message as she and her husband battle COVID-19.

Farica West was diagnosed with the coronavirus just days before Christmas.

“I made breakfast for us and I realized I couldn’t taste anything. And I lit a Christmas candle and I realized I couldn’t smell this candle any longer,” said Poplar Springs School Principal Farica West.

Her symptoms progressed rapidly and ultimately she ended up in the emergency room. While on the way to the hospital, her husband also fell ill. He says the symptoms simply hit him like a ton of bricks. He later tested positive as well.

“It came on me so quickly and I was waiting on her and she could see I was getting ill,” said Kenny West, Farica’s husband.

The couple says the illness is unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.

“It was worse than I could ever imagine,” West said.

As they continue to recover, the West’s say they’re learning COVID fatigue played a role.

“Even as vigilant as we tried to be, I know I somewhat personally became complacent,” West said.

Their complacency is why they felt compelled to share their story. Their goal is to encourage others to take the virus seriously.

“I’ve had swine flu, bird flu, all of those cases of flu from over the years and this is by the most different,” West said.

The couple is urging people to keep erring on the side of caution.

“Be vigilant, don’t grow fatigued, keep up those good habits that we know will help keep us all safe,” West said.

The couple says they’re finally starting to feel better and are happy to have had each other to lean on.