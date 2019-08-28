Popeye’s says chicken sandwich is sold out

(KTAL/KMSS) – Popeye’s says they’ve run out of the fried chicken sandwiches that went viral and sparked a social media frenzy that led to long lines at locations everywhere, including the Arklatex.

“Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately, we’re sold out (for now),” the brand announced in a tweet posted just after 3 p.m. CT Tuesday, along with a video featuring the long lines, big orders, and “sold out” signs at various stores.

https://twitter.com/PopeyesChicken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1166443046361153537&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arklatexhomepage.com%2Fnews%2Fpopeyes-says-chicken-sandwich-is-sold-out%2F

The video urges fans to download the restaurant’s app to be the first to know when they’ll be back, which they say will be soon, and “for good.”

They pinky swear. Until then, they note, they still have everything else.

The company released a statement on Tuesday that “extraordinary demand” for the sandwich led the company to be sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12, even though they expected their inventory to last till the end of September.

“As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week,” said the company in a statement.

There’s no word yet on when the product that launched the “Chicken Sandwich Wars” will be back in stores.

“We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible,” the statement said.