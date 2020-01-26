Pop-up event stresses the importance of ‘shopping local’ year-round

SOUTHPORT, Fla. — A pop-up shopping event brought local small businesses into the spotlight on Saturday.

“The New Decade” pop-up event gave small business owners who don’t have storefronts the chance to sell their products in a public environment.

For Destiny Pacanins, who owns ‘Destiny Makes Scents,’ making candles has become more than a hobby.

“This is my job, this is my income,” she said. “It’s how I support my family.”

While the home-made candles are soothing to smell, making them is a different story.

“Tons and tons of research [goes into it],” said Pacanins. “There’s also hours and hours of testing that goes into it, there’s tons of money that goes into it.”

Pacanins is one of many small business owners just trying to make a living; she joined several others at the event in Southport, selling hand-made goods from clothing, to skincare products, to tote-bags.

Stephenie Brown, who owns ‘Totes by Stephenie,’ makes the bags by hand; she said events like this give her a place to bring her creations to the world.

“If this is something that brings inspiration to someone, it’s worth it,” said Brown.

For business-owners like Jenny Kelley, with J. Kelley Designs, that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s so rewarding seeing people come out and they love the stuff that you essentially put all your work into,” said Kelley. “Like my shirt says, one small purchase makes a huge difference.”

Kelley helped to organize the event with the owners of Southern Rebellion Boutique. She said when you decide to shop local, you’re keeping dreams alive.

“The first time I made a sale, I did a happy jig,” said Pacanins. “Even though it was only a ten dollar sale, I still did a happy jig, and I still do that dance to this day.”

Kelley said she is working to organize more events like this over the next several months.