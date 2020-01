WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Ponce De Leon woman was killed in a crash in Walton County early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Angelica Streeter, 42, was driving a 2001 Kia Sephia south on County Road 183 when she traveled off the roadway and collided with a road sign and a tree.

Streeter suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.