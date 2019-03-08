Ponce De Leon woman arrested twice in 12 hours

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. - A woman arrested for trafficking a hallucinogen is locked up a second time just hours after bonding out.

On Wednesday just before 10 p.m. a Walton County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy pulled over a car hauling a U-Haul trailer for speeding on U.S. Highway 331 South.

When the deputy approached the car, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During the stop, the deputy used his K9, Drago, to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and trailer. Drago gave a positive alert and a search was conducted.

More than $8,400 in currency was discovered along with 93 grams of DAB (concentrated dose of cannabis extract), 19.4 grams of marijuana edibles, two vape pens with two THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cartridges, 4.3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, two grams of ketamine, 251.3 grams of marijuana, .3 grams of LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide or acid), 177 grams of synthetic marijuana, two Clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia consisting of a bong, individual baggies and rolling papers.

The driver was identified as James Sanders, 30, of Santa Rosa Beach and Stacey Adkinson, 21, of Ponce de Leon was the passenger.

Both Sanders and Adkinson were charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Less than 12 hours prior, Adkinson was booked into the Walton County Jail for trafficking in LSD and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.