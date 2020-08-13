Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Bay District homeschooling explained
Poll: Schools, Elections and COVID19
Bay County experiences strong tourism recovery amid pandemic
Video
Bay County Skate Park final meeting to be held virtually
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Judge moving quickly on school reopening fight
Top Stories
Governor DeSantis holds COVID-19 roundtable
Video
Florida to be part of COVID-19 vaccine pilot
LIVE: Governor DeSantis to address Floridians regarding COVID-19
Video
Teachers ponder early retirement as schools reopen
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Josephine forms, earliest ‘J’ storm on record in Atlantic
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 11 to become Josephine, rest of tropics remain quiet
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine
Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out
Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tomas Nido homers twice to power Mets past Nationals 8-2
Top Stories
AP source: Chiefs, Kelce agree to 4-year, $57.25M extension
Top Stories
Nationals’ Strasburg ejected for arguing – from the stands
FSU football player accuses school of lying about Covid-19 safety
Sibling rivalry: Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting
Summer of Women: Females stole the show at 1996 Olympics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Features
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
2020 Contest Winners
Frontline Hero Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Poll: Schools, Elections and COVID19
News
by:
WMBB-TV Staff
Posted:
Aug 13, 2020 / 03:38 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2020 / 03:38 PM CDT
Photo by Element5 Digital on
Pexels.com
Latest Local News Video
Franklin County Tourism numbers soar
Video
TDC releases summer tourism numbers
Video
Team Pain to hold final skate park meeting
Video
13NOW | Gov DeSantis holds COVID-19 roundtable
Video
Tropical Storm Josephine forms
Video
Local leaders urge residents to complete census
Video
More Local News
Golf Pass