Poll results: Community overwhelmingly supports body cameras for police officers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The results of this week’s community survey are in.
We asked the community questions on various topics relating to COVID-19 and other current events going on in the area. Find the poll results below:
1) Do you think it is time for Gov. DeSantis to re-open bars and nightclubs?
2) Which event had or will have the most significant effect on you and your family this year?
3) Should all police be required to wear body cameras?
4) Are you satisfied with the overall operation of your county’s school system since it reopened?
5) Now that Bay County is closing the trash incinerator, would you be in favor of a mandatory recycling program?
Community surveys are updated weekly on Fridays on MyPanhandle.com.