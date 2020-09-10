Poll results: Community overwhelmingly supports body cameras for police officers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The results of this week’s community survey are in.

We asked the community questions on various topics relating to COVID-19 and other current events going on in the area. Find the poll results below:

1) Do you think it is time for Gov. DeSantis to re-open bars and nightclubs?

49% Yes

51% No

2) Which event had or will have the most significant effect on you and your family this year?

49% COVID-19

24% 2020 Elections

24% Hurricane Michael Recovery

3% Federal Corruption Investigation

3) Should all police be required to wear body cameras?

90% Yes

10% No

4) Are you satisfied with the overall operation of your county’s school system since it reopened?

54% Yes

46% No

5) Now that Bay County is closing the trash incinerator, would you be in favor of a mandatory recycling program?

58% Yes

42% No

