Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Poll results: Community overwhelmingly supports body cameras for police officers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The results of this week’s community survey are in.

We asked the community questions on various topics relating to COVID-19 and other current events going on in the area. Find the poll results below:

1) Do you think it is time for Gov. DeSantis to re-open bars and nightclubs?

49% Yes
51% No

2) Which event had or will have the most significant effect on you and your family this year?

49% COVID-19
24% 2020 Elections
24% Hurricane Michael Recovery
3% Federal Corruption Investigation

3) Should all police be required to wear body cameras?

90% Yes
10% No

4) Are you satisfied with the overall operation of your county’s school system since it reopened?

54% Yes
46% No

5) Now that Bay County is closing the trash incinerator, would you be in favor of a mandatory recycling program?

58% Yes
42% No

Community surveys are updated weekly on Fridays on MyPanhandle.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Educational community gardens in Bay County

Tracking the Tropics: 6 disturbances being monitored, one could impact Florida

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Game day tailgating & food ideas with News 13 This Morning

Game day tailgating & food tips with News 13 This Morning

Telehealth services now offered at Vernon Middle School for students and staff

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the