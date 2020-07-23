Poll: On schools, elections, and the accuracy of COVID19 Data

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was found guilty of killing a cab driver when she was 15 will continue to serve her sentence after failing to win an appeal.

Rebecca Falcon murdered cab driver Richard Phillips by shooting him in the back of the head on November 19, 1997. A Bay County jury found Falcon guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison on May 11, 1999.