PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A long time Bay County resident, Janeen Horton, was devastated to lose her home during Hurricane Michael. Now, almost two years since the storm hit, she finally has a place to call hew own again.

After the storm, Horton said she had to drive back and forth from Alabama for two months, before moving into a local trailer. She has been working with Habitat For Humanity to build a new house since then.